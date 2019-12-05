Thursday, December 05, 2019Back to
Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera, Android 10 launched at $400

The smartphone is available in three colour options — Deep sea blue, dark amber, and fresh orchid hues.


tech2 News StaffDec 05, 2019 15:04:20 IST

Motorola has launched its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera — Motorola One Hyper.

The highlight of the Motorola One Hyper, besides the pop-up camera, is that it comes with the new Android 10 out-of-the-box. Currently, the smartphone has only been unveiled in select countries in Europe and Latin America, and there is no update on if and when the device will launch in India yet.

Motorola One Hyper. Image: Motorola

Motorola One Hyper: Price and availability

The Motorola One Hyper has been announced at a price of $400 in the US. This roughly converts to Rs 29,000 as per today's exchange rate. The smartphone is available in three colour options — Deep sea blue, dark amber, and fresh orchid hues. The device will be available for purchase on Motorola.com starting today in select countries in Europe and Latin America.

Motorola One Hyper is the company's first smartphone to sport a pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Hyper: Specifications and features

The Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch LCD IPS screen with full HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, along with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage onboard, which can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Motorola One Hyper sports a 64 MP main rear camera with night vision mode. Along with it, it sports an 8 MP wide-angle lens that has a 118-degree field of view. For selfies, the camera has a 32 MP camera on the front that also comes with a night vision mode for both pictures and videos.

Fuelling the Motorola One Hyper is a 4,000 mAh battery and 45W Hyper Charging technology. The phone runs near stock-Android 10 with Motorola’s custom skin. The Motorola One Hyper features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also has a water-repellent coating for splash resistance.

