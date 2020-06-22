FP Trending

Motorola One Fusion, which is expected to be the base version of Motorola One Fusion+, has been spotted in a Google Play Console's Device Catalogue and the Android Enterprise Recommended Catalog.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Motorola One Fusion, codename "astro", renders indicate that it will have a waterdrop notch. The specifications that popped up in Google Play show that the device will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

It further revealed that Motorola One Fusion will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution at 280ppi pixel density. It will run on the latest Android 10 operating system.

The device will come with two Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2200 Mhz and six Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1700 Mhz. The GPU is Adreno 616 clocked at 500 Mhz.

The report mentions that previous leaks suggest the model numbers XT2073-1 and XT2073-2, an option of 4/6 GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of internal storage, a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera, the device may have Samsung’s 48 MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 as the main rear camera along with 5 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP camera sensors.

The front or selfie camera of the smartphone is likely to be 8 MP.

As per the report, the Google Play Console listing mentions the keyword ‘fingerprint supported’ on the API interface which could be placed on the rear of the Motorola One Fusion.

On 16 June, Motorola India has launched the Motorola One Fusion+ at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes with 64 MP quad-camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It is available in a Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour variants.