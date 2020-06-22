Monday, June 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola One Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6.5-inch display spotted on Google Play listing: Report

The report suggests that the Motorola One Fusion might offer 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


FP TrendingJun 22, 2020 11:30:44 IST

Motorola One Fusion, which is expected to be the base version of Motorola One Fusion+,  has been spotted in a Google Play Console's Device Catalogue and the Android Enterprise Recommended Catalog.

According to a report by XDA Developers, Motorola One Fusion, codename "astro", renders indicate that it will have a waterdrop notch. The specifications that popped up in Google Play show that the device will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Motorola One Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6.5-inch display spotted on Google Play listing: Report

Motorola One Fusion+

It further revealed that Motorola One Fusion will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution at 280ppi pixel density. It will run on the latest Android 10 operating system.

The device will come with two Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2200 Mhz and six Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1700 Mhz. The GPU is Adreno 616 clocked at 500 Mhz.

The report mentions that previous leaks suggest the model numbers  XT2073-1 and XT2073-2, an option of 4/6 GB of RAM, 64/128 GB of internal storage, a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera, the device may have Samsung’s 48 MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 as the main rear camera along with 5 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP camera sensors.

The front or selfie camera of the smartphone is likely to be 8 MP.

As per the report, the Google Play Console listing mentions the keyword ‘fingerprint supported’ on the API interface which could be placed on the rear of the Motorola One Fusion.

On 16 June, Motorola India has launched the Motorola One Fusion+ at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes with 64 MP quad-camera setup, pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It is available in a Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour variants.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion Plus leak suggests 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear camera setup

Jun 09, 2020
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion Plus leak suggests 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear camera setup
Motorola One Fusion Plus with Snapdragon 730G chipset, pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 16,999

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion Plus with Snapdragon 730G chipset, pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 16,999

Jun 16, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020