Motorola One Fusion Plus to launch in India on 16 June: Here is all we know so far

The Motorola One Fusion+ will offer 6 GB of RAM and will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 11:05:20 IST

Motorola One Fusion+ will debut in India on 16 June. The company has confirmed the launch of Motorola One Fusion+ via twitter. According to a listing on Flipkart, Motorola One Fusion+ will sport a pop-up selfie camera and a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has already debuted in the European markets.

Motorola also shared a short clip that highlighted a few features of the smartphone.

Motorola One Fusion+: What to expect?

According to the Flipkart teaser, Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 64 MP quad-camera system and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging. The smartphone will offer 6 GB of RAM  and will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that the Motorola One Fusion+ will feature an HDR 10-enabled 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display. It will come with a notch-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Motorola One Fusion+ will come in blue and white colour options.

As per the Europe variant, the device will sport a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor alongside a wide-angle 8 MP lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera.

