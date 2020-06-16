FP Trending

Motorola One Fusion+ will debut at 12 pm today in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Motorola One Fusion+ via twitter. According to a listing on Flipkart, Motorola One Fusion+ will sport a pop-up selfie camera and a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has already debuted in the European markets.

Motorola also shared a short clip that highlighted a few features of the smartphone.

#TheUltimateOne is launching TOMORROW at 12 PM on @Flipkart! Gear up to experience 6.5" FHD+ Display with HDR10 Certification, Qualcomm® SD 730G with 6 GB RAM, 64 MP Quad Camera with Quad Pixel technology, 5000mAh battery in the Motorola One Fusion+. https://t.co/XRmYo8et7a pic.twitter.com/tso0kdI1v3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 15, 2020

Motorola One Fusion+: What to expect?

According to the Flipkart teaser, Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 64 MP quad-camera system and comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging. The smartphone will offer 6 GB of RAM and will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

The Flipkart teaser confirms that the Motorola One Fusion+ will feature an HDR 10-enabled 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display. It will come with a notch-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Motorola One Fusion+ will come in blue and white colour options.

As per the Europe variant, the device will sport a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor alongside a wide-angle 8 MP lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera.