Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion Plus leak suggests 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear camera setup

Motorola One Fusion is likely to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC and offer 3 GB and 6 GB RAM variants.


FP TrendingJun 09, 2020 12:48:41 IST

Motorola is reportedly planning to come up with two phones – One Fusion and One Fusion+ – soon. If leaks are anything to go by, the company is expected to unveil Motorola One Fusion+ in June.

A Polish website, Tabletowo.pl, has revealed the specifications of the One Fusion and One Fusion+.

As per the website, Motorola One Fusion will feature a 6.52-inch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Its display will also support the HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion Plus leak suggests 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear camera setup

Moto One Macro.

Powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset, One Fusion will have 3 GB and 6 GB RAM variants and internal storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone’s rear camera set up will house 48 MP primary lens, an 8 MP lens, a 5 MP sensor and a 2 MP shooter. It will have an 8 MP selfie camera.

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, One Fusion will run on Android 10. It will be available in two colour options - Black and blue.

On the other hand, Motorola One Fusion+ will have a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch-less design. The display will have an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and support a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

It will be powered by Snapdragon 730 and equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. One Fusion+ will have 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models and is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage.

A quad-camera set up is positioned on the back with a 64 MP Samsung GW1 lens as the primary sensor. It will feature a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a USB-C port. It is expected to cost $356.

