FP Trending

Leaked images of Motorola Nio that were first spotted on Weibo was shared on Voice. The smartphone spotted is the Sky colour variant. There is also reportedly a Beryl colour variant for the Motorola Nio. According to the post, the leaked images reveal dual punch hole cameras. The device has four rear cameras stacked in a square-shaped camera module, and Audio Zoom.

An earlier report by GSMArena, revealed that the Motorola Nio, rumoured to launch with the Snapdragon 865 was spotted on both the FCC and TUV Theinland certification databases. As per the report, the phone will come in 5G connectivity, dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth low energy. The TUV listing reveals the phone will have a 5,000 mAh with 20W fast charging support.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a Geekbench listing reveals that the phone will come with Android 11. The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. As per the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Nio has managed to score 958 points in the single-core and 2,969 points in the multi-core test. The report adds that on the front, there might be a dual selfie camera with a 16MP primary lens and 8MP secondary shooter.