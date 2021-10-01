Friday, October 01, 2021Back to
Motorola Moto Tab G20 launched in India at Rs 10,999: Check out its specifications and features

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 features a five-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a two-megapixel front camera; backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for a 10 W fast charger.


FP TrendingOct 01, 2021 10:43:36 IST

Motorola has launched the new Moto Tab G20 tablet in India, which comes with near-stock Android 11 as its main highlight. It marks the company's re-entry into the tablet segment in India.

Moto Tab G20 price, features, specs

The Moto Tab G20 comes with an eight-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with TDDI technology and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor. It comes equipped with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 1 TB via a microSD card.

The tablet features a five-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a two-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for a 10 W fast charger. The battery is claimed to last up to two days.

The near-stock Android 11 OS is what Motorola says will grant users an ad- and bloat-free experience. Image: Motorola

It runs near-stock Android 11 for what Motorola describes as an ad-free and bloat-free user experience. The device comes with support for Face Unlock and Dolby Atmos Audio. Connectivity-wise, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and has a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Google Assistant for voice-based controls.

Additionally, the new Motorola tablet has a Google Entertainment Space that provides access to a number of movies, shows, games, books, and more. It comes with more than 10,000 apps and games, free books, YouTube videos for kids, DIY projects and parental controls.

With a sleek metal body, it comes in a single grey colour.

The Motorola Moto Tab G20 sports a price tag of Rs 10,999 and will be available to buy during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Pre-orders will start on 2 October.

Those interested in the tablet can avail bank offers with ICICI and Axis bank cards and a discount of Rs 1,000 on exchange as part of the sale.

