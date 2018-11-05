Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
05 November, 2018

Motorola Moto One Power running Android 9 Pie gets spotted on Geekbench

As far the Geekbench scores go, they are a bit lower than what we recorded while reviewing the phone.

Motorola launched the Moto One Power late in September and being a part of the Android One program, it ran Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box. Android Pie was promised before the end of the year and latest reports suggest that the wait shouldn't be too long.

The Motorola One Power was recently spotted on a popular benchmarking app, Geekbench, running Android 9 Pie. Spotted first by Chinese publication IT Home, the phone was benchmarked on 2 November with the operating system being the only change.

Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch display. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch display. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Another odd thing noticed here is that Geekbench says the device is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor which does come across as weird since the One Power is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The clock speed, however, is the same as other Snapdragon 636 powered smartphones benchmarked on the website.

As far the single-core and multi-core scores are concerned, they are marginally lower than what we at Tech2 recorded while reviewing the phone. As per the scores, the One Power running on Android 9 Pie had a 1274 single core score and a 4508 multi-core score, while the unit running Android Oreo 8.1 scored 1343 in the single-core test and 4952 in the multi-core test.

Moto One Power spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie. Image: Geekbench

Moto One Power spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie. Image: Geekbench

In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Power sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and the same 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset which we also saw feature on the Nokia 6.1 Plus recently. The phone also comes with two storage choices — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

The One Power features a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-lens unit on the back and an 8 MP camera on the front.

Staying true to its name, the phone also sports a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which can be topped off using Motorola's TurboCharger, which is supplied in the box.

