Motorola Moto G Pro starts receiving Android 11 and January security patch: What's new

Users can check the update by going to Settings, followed by System, Advanced, and System update.


FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 10:24:07 IST

Motorola had released the list of smartphones eligible for the Android 11 update in December 2020, but the company did not specify a timeline for the update. Now Moto G Pro has started receiving the Android 11 update. The update has been rolled out in the UK at the moment and is likely to expand to other regions soon. The official portal of the company points to the 21 January update but the moderator on Motorola's community page confirmed receiving the update on the Motorola Moto G Pro now.

Moto G Pro

Apart from Android 11, the phone would get the 2021 January Android security patch as well.

The Android 11 update for the Motorola Moto G Pro takes up around 1.1 GB, while the January 2021 security patch weighs 1103.8 MB in size. The update is being pushed in batches so chances are it may take time for every device to receive it. Users can check the update by going to Settings, followed with System, Advanced, and System update. Since the Moto G Pro is a part of the Android One program, the phone is eligible for Android 12 update as well, as the phone debuted with the Android 10 operating system.

Talking of specs, the Motorola Moto G Pro comes with a 6.4 inch IPS LCD display with 1,080 x 2,300 pixel resolution. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) processor backed with Adreno 610 GPU. It comes in 4 GB RAM and 128 GB variant and features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies and phone houses a 16 MP camera at the front. The phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and gets a 4,000 mAh with 15W fast charging.

 

