Motorola might launch Moto Watch One, Moto Watch, Moto G smartwatches this year

The Moto Watch One and Moto G Smartwatch are expected to sport a circular display design.


FP TrendingMar 01, 2021 17:22:46 IST

Motorola is expected to launch a new set of wearables this year. As per a report in the GSMArena, the company will introduce three smartwatches - Moto Watch One, Moto Watch, and Moto G. The latest offering by the US-based tech company is expected to hit the markets in June and July. The images of the upcoming device were shared by Twitter user Felipe Berhau. Along with the images, Berhau, a tech enthusiast who keeps a close watch on developments in Motorola, clarified that he got these images from a sales presentation.

Moto smartwatch. Image: Twitter/@FelipeBerhau

The Moto Watch One and Moto G Smartwatch will sport a circular display design. Whereas, the Moto Watch is expected to sport a square display.

As per the images, the Moto G Smartwatch will have a thick frame and overall it will give a sporty look. The Moto Watch One will come with thin bezels.

Although no details of the watches have been confirmed, the report suggests that the Moto G smartwatch could debut in June, while the Moto Watch One and Moto Watch might make their way in July this year.

As far as the chipset is concerned, Motorola is likely to go with Qualcomm, their preferred partner.  The more expensive models among these watches may have a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset with a RAM of around 1 GB.

The watches will most likely be equipped with WearOS. There are a plethora of applications and features on WearOS and this could see Motorola as a strategic partner for Google in wearable devices.

Motorola, last year, rolled out Moto 360 smartwatch in partnership with eBuyNow. The Moto 360 was the first Moto smartwatch to come with circular dials that features a 1.2 inch (360x360 pixels) OLED display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor.

Both companies could extend their partnership again to launch the Moto Watch One, Moto Watch, and Moto G Smartwatches. 

 

