FP Staff

After weeks of speculations and leaks, Motorola has officially launched the Moto G72 in India. The latest phone from Motorola comes with a high megapixel camera, high refresh rate OLED display, and a massive battery. The downside, though, is that this is a 4G-only smartphone.

The Moto G72 comes with a 10-bit 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 576 Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 108MP camera, making it one pretty powerful package, especially when you consider the price.

We take a look at the specifications, pricing, launch offers and other details of the Motorola Moto G72.

Motorola Moto G72: Specifications and features

The Moto G72 comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display uses a panel 10-bit colour depth, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a centred punch-hole housing the front-facing camera, and supports HDR10, as well as the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also up It also features a fingerprint sensor underneath it.

Powering the Moto G72 is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC which has been paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of uMCP storage. It runs on Android 12 which has Motorola’s My UX skin on top. The company promises a single Android update and three years of security updates.

The Moto G72 comes with a triple camera setup, which consists of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. On the front users get a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone has a rating of IP52 and comes with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast wired charging. It also comes with Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For connectivity on the Moto G72, we get dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Motorola Moto G72: Price and availability

The Moto G72 comes in two colours, meteorite grey and polar blue. Although it is priced at ₹18,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant, it will go on sale starting October 12 on Flipkart at a price of Rs 14,999. This price includes a Rs 3,000 exchange offer and a further Rs 1,000 instant discount for using cards from certain select banks.