FP Staff

Motorola launched the Edge 30 Ultra in a number of international markets. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is the company’s latest flagship offering and is basically a slightly tweaked version of the Moto X30 Pro that came out in China last month.

As expected from a proper Android flagship device, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra comes with all the bells and whistles as far as the specifications are concerned – a large and high-resolution display with a high refresh rate, an insane camera, and top-of-the-line processors.

We take a look at the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, its specifications and pricing.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED curved display which supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. It also has support for HDR10+ as well as the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a peak brightness of 1250 nits making it one of the brightest mobile phone displays launched this year.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. It also gets Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

For the cameras, we have a proper triple camera setup. The main shooter is a 200MP camera that uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor with OIS & an aperture of f1.95. The ISOCELL HP1 is capable of 16-in-1 pixel binning, creating 12.5MP final images with a combined 2.56 micrometres pixel pitch. The sensor can also output 50MP stills with 1.28 micrometres individual pixels, and even the full 200MP resolution with 0.64 micrometres pixels.

The other two rear cameras are a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto which offers 2X optical zoom. The selfie camera on the front is the OmniVision OV60a 60MP unit.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing.

It has a rating of IP52 for dust and water resistance. Furthermore, it gets dual stereo speakers which have been tuned by Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. For security, we get an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra pricing and availability

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was made available only in Europe at its launch. At the time of launch, only the 12GB + 256GB variant was made available, which retails for EUR 899 or roughly Rs 72,150.

The device will be making its way to India. Motorola announced that the device will be launched in India on 13 September, and will be sold in India through Flipkart.