Motorola has launched two new smartphones – Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 – in India today. Both the smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card and waterdrop notch display. The handsets come with ThinkShield for hardware protection and Stock Android 11. Moto G10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset whereas Moto G30 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Netizens, it's time to make the most of every situation with the #PowerfulAllRounder. Introducing #motog10power with a 6000 mAh battery, 48MP Quad Camera, ThinkShield for Mobile & Android™ 11 at just ₹9,999. Sale begins 16th March, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/34peeUHZS4 pic.twitter.com/R8oGqpFXmh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 9, 2021

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 pricing, availability

Moto G10 Power offers 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colour variants. It will go on sale on 16 March at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G30 also offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour variants. It will be available for sale on 17 March at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G10 Power specifications

Moto G10 Power comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display. It is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB GB via microSD. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on near-stock Android 11.

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro vision lens, and a depth sensor. It comes with an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

Moto G10 Power is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20 W TurboPower charging.

Moto G30 specifications

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 662 processor plus Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 with some Motorola-developed features added on top. The phone offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage along with some connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a variety of satellite positioning systems.

For the camera, the Moto G30 comes with a 64 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel tech, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) along with a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Moto G30 features a 13 MP selfie camera, housed in a notch.

The phone gets a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 20 W fast charging.