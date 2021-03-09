Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola launches Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively

Moto G10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset whereas Moto G30 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2021 13:41:07 IST

Motorola has launched two new smartphones – Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 – in India today. Both the smartphones feature a quad rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card and waterdrop notch display. The handsets come with ThinkShield for hardware protection and Stock Android 11. Moto G10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset whereas Moto G30 is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Motorola launches Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 pricing, availability

Moto G10 Power offers 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue colour variants. It will go on sale on 16 March at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G30 also offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and will cost you Rs 10,999. It comes in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour variants. It will be available for sale on 17 March at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G10 Power specifications

Moto G10 Power comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display. It is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB GB via microSD. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on near-stock Android 11.

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro vision lens, and a depth sensor. It comes with an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

Moto G10 Power is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20 W TurboPower charging.

Moto G30 specifications

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1,600-pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 662 processor plus Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 with some Motorola-developed features added on top. The phone offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage along with some connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a variety of satellite positioning systems.

Moto G30

Moto G30

For the camera, the Moto G30 comes with a 64 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel tech, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) along with a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Moto G30 features a 13 MP selfie camera, housed in a notch.

The phone gets a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 20 W fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 to launch in India today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Mar 09, 2021
Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 to launch in India today at 12 pm: All we know so far

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021