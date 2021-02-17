FP Trending

Motorola has finally unveiled new budget smartphones under its Moto G series in the European markets. The new phones include Moto G30 and Moto G10 that get a plastic body and IP52 rating water-resistant design. The new generation phones are focused on good camera experience and long battery life. Both the handsets also feature a waterdrop notch and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with Motorola branding. Notably, Moto G10 and Moto G30 also come with quad rear camera setups.

Moto G30

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 662 processor plus Adreno 610 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 with some Motorola-developed features added on top. The phone comes in two storage options of 4 GB RAM or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage along with some connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a variety of satellite positioning systems.

For the camera, the Moto G30 comes with a 64 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel tech, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (118º) along with a 2 MP macro cam, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Moto G30 features a 13 MP selfie camera, housed in a notch.

The phone gets a 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to 2 days of usage and features a quick 20W charging.

Moto G10

The Moto G10 sports a 6.5 inch 720p+ screen, locked at 60Hz. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset and is available in two storage options of 4 GB RAM/64 GB and 4 GB RAM/128 GB. The storage can be increased to 512 GB using a microSD card.

The rear camera setup is similar to G30 except for the main sensor now that has a 48 MP sensor. For selfies, the G10 gets a smaller 8 MP camera. The Moto G10 gets a 5,000 mAh battery topped with 10W charging.

Both phones come with a rear fingerprint scanner along with a Google Assistant button on the side.

The Moto G10 will retail for €150, while the G30 will be priced at €180 in select European countries.