FP Trending

Motorola is expected to launch two Moto G-series smartphones soon. Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, GizmoChina has reported that one of the two new smartphones is likely to have a 108 MP quad rear camera setup and a 32 MP front camera. He shared an image of the supposed appearance of the camera and revealed that it might feature a triple rear camera setup. However, one lens is expected to perform two functions, making it a quad-functional camera. The tipster also said that with the inclusion of a 108 MP camera this phone is the best in the segment.

[Exclusive] Out of the 2 upcoming Moto G smartphones, one G will feature a 108MP Quad Camera set-up along with a 32MP selfie shooter - the best in the segment.

More details coming soon.

Feel free to retweet.#NextMotoG pic.twitter.com/er2JzBg7Sv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 10, 2021

Previously, the tipster had also shared the tip on Twitter that Motorola is going to launch two new phones. The tipster had said that Motorola is going to offer some of the best specifications seen so far in mid-segment phones. This comes after the company has introduced Moto G10 and Moto G30 smartphones.

[Exclusive] I can now confirm that Motorola is soon going to launch 2 new Moto G series phones loaded with some of the best specifications seen till date in the mid-segment smartphones in India. Will be sharing more details soon.

Feel free to retweet.#NextMotoG — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 9, 2021

He has also recently confirmed that the two new Motorola smartphones from the G series have been named Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. According to the tipster, both smartphones are going to be equipped with Snapdragon 732G chipset.

[Exclusive] Remember the 2 upcoming Motorola smartphones I talked about? I can now confirm that the two devices will be called Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset.

More to come

Feel free to retweet#NextMotoG pic.twitter.com/bPGsEr34Qd — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 12, 2021

Moto G60 is expected to have some exciting features for a mid-segment smartphone. The smartphone is speculated to have 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. Powered with a 6,000mAh battery, the display will be a 6.78-inch FHD+ display. It will be offering 120 Hz refresh rate support. The primary setup will include a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP sensor.