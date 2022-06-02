FP Staff

Motorola has been on a roll, launching smartphones at the rate of almost one every week or so. The smartphone maker released the Moto G82 in Europe a few weeks back, and now, is all geared to launch the smartphone in India as well.

The device was priced at 329.99 Euros at most European outlets. This converts to about Rs 26,500 or so in India. However, given that Motorola has a much bigger market in India and aims to grow exponentially in the Indian market, they will be pricing the device competitively, and cheaper than what they charge in Europe.

We take a look at the specifications and hardware that the device will be shipped with in the Indian market.

The Indian launch date and price

As per some pretty reliable leaksters, Motorola will be launching the G82 5G on either the 7th or the 9th of June. The device will be priced under Rs 25,000, and possibly under Rs 23,000 as well, which makes it somewhat cheaper than its European counterparts.

The Specifications

The European version of the Moto G82 5G comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Most smartphones that have been recently launched in India over the Rs 20,000 have had a high refresh rate display, so the Indian model of the G82 is likely to have that as well. The smartphone is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that has also been used in several phones around the Rs 20,000-25,000 price band. The base variant of the Indian version is likely to be coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, just like the European one. We also get a dedicated microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage up to 1TB.

The Camera

The G82 comes with a triple camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f1.8 aperture and OIS. We also get an 8MP sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. Burst shooting, AR stickers, portrait mode, night vision, and other camera functions are available on the smartphone.

For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The ultrawide lens has an f/2.2 aperture, whereas the macro lens comes with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Battery

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery packed under the hood which is 30W quick charging. It would have been nice if the phone had faster charging, given that many devices come with 45W of fast charging or more.

The Moto G82 also comes with a punch hole display, a 3.5mm jack, and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

