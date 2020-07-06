Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola Fusion Plus to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart at a price of Rs 16,999

Motorola One Fusion+ sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor.


tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2020 08:48:33 IST

Motorola launched its Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone in India last month. The highlight of the smartphone includes its 16 MP pop up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes in just one storage variant.

Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ pricing, availability, sale offers

Motorola One Fusion+ comes in one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in a Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour variants.

Motorola Fusion Plus to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart at a price of Rs 16,999

Motorola One Fusion+

You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart, today at 12 pm.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ features an HDR 10-enabled 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display. The smartphone comes with a notch-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers 6 GB of RAM  and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

In terms of camera, Motorola One Fusion+ sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor alongside a wide-angle 8 MP lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, you will get a 16 MP pop up selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola One Fusion

Motorola One Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6.5-inch display spotted on Google Play listing: Report

Jun 22, 2020
Motorola One Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 6.5-inch display spotted on Google Play listing: Report

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020