tech2 News Staff

Motorola launched its Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone in India last month. The highlight of the smartphone includes its 16 MP pop up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes in just one storage variant.

Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ pricing, availability, sale offers

Motorola One Fusion+ comes in one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 16,999.

The smartphone comes in a Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colour variants.

You can buy the smartphone from Flipkart, today at 12 pm.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ features an HDR 10-enabled 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display. The smartphone comes with a notch-less display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It offers 6 GB of RAM and is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor.

In terms of camera, Motorola One Fusion+ sports a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor alongside a wide-angle 8 MP lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, you will get a 16 MP pop up selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports TurboPower charging.