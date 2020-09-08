FP Trending

Motorola is expanding its products in the audio range in India in a strategic partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart. Announcing the collaboration, Motorola launched two new models in its soundbar series - Fully Wireless 200 W 5.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer & Surround Sound Speakers, and a 100 W Soundbar - today.

The devices are going to feature premium sound quality and bass to provide customers with an ‘extra powerful’ audio experience. Both the Motorola AmphisoundX 200 W Soundbar and the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar will be available on Flipkart from 14 September. While the 200 W variant has been priced at Rs. 14,999, the 100 W option will go on sale for Rs. 7,499.

Elaborating on the features of the upcoming soundbars, a statement from the company said that the wireless 200 W soundbar will feature a 72 W soundbar with 6 x 2.75-inch front-firing drivers and 24 W surround left and right wireless satellites with 3-inch drivers.

The device comes with a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier. It will give distortion-free sound along with a supremely powerful down-firing of 80 W subwoofer with 8-inch bass driver. It also comes with HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity enabled for 4K audio.

On the other hand, the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar has been designed for easy portability. It features wide spaced 2.25-inch front-firing drivers in a 50 W soundbar. This device also has a built-in digital signal processor and amplifier. A 50 W subwoofer with 6.5-inch bass driver is present to ensure supreme audio quality.

This device supports HDMI ARC and optical connectivity, alongside Bluetooth 5.0, AUX and USB ports.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said, “We are excited to expand our range of Soundbars and Home Theatres this festive season, through a host of industry-first and class-leading features that are designed to deliver a truly immersive experience for the Indian consumers.”

Dev Iyer, Vice President, Private Brands, Flipkart said with Home entertainment picking up in a big way in India with consumers looking for powerful and truly immersive experiences, he is confident of a grand reception for the special range of home theatre systems and soundbars on the platform.