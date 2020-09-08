Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola expands AmphisoundX range by launching two new soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Both the Motorola AmphisoundX 200 W Soundbar and the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar will be available on Flipkart from 14 September.


FP TrendingSep 08, 2020 17:04:23 IST

Motorola is expanding its products in the audio range in India in a strategic partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart. Announcing the collaboration, Motorola launched two new models in its soundbar series - Fully Wireless 200 W 5.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer & Surround Sound Speakers, and a 100 W Soundbar - today.

The devices are going to feature premium sound quality and bass to provide customers with an ‘extra powerful’ audio experience. Both the Motorola AmphisoundX 200 W Soundbar and the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar will be available on Flipkart from 14 September. While the 200 W variant has been priced at Rs. 14,999, the 100 W option will go on sale for Rs. 7,499.

Motorola expands AmphisoundX range by launching two new soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Motorola soundbar

Elaborating on the features of the upcoming soundbars, a statement from the company said that the wireless 200 W soundbar will feature a 72 W soundbar with 6 x 2.75-inch front-firing drivers and 24 W surround left and right wireless satellites with 3-inch drivers.

The device comes with a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier. It will give distortion-free sound along with a supremely powerful down-firing of 80 W subwoofer with 8-inch bass driver. It also comes with HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity enabled for 4K audio.

On the other hand, the Motorola AmphisoundX 100 W soundbar has been designed for easy portability. It features wide spaced 2.25-inch front-firing drivers in a 50 W soundbar. This device also has a built-in digital signal processor and amplifier. A 50 W subwoofer with 6.5-inch bass driver is present to ensure supreme audio quality.

This device supports HDMI ARC and optical connectivity, alongside Bluetooth 5.0, AUX and USB ports.

Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said, “We are excited to expand our range of Soundbars and Home Theatres this festive season, through a host of industry-first and class-leading features that are designed to deliver a truly immersive experience for the Indian consumers.”

Dev Iyer, Vice President, Private Brands, Flipkart said with Home entertainment picking up in a big way in India with consumers looking for powerful and truly immersive experiences, he is confident of a grand reception for the special range of home theatre systems and soundbars on the platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Moto G9 Plus

Moto G9 Plus leak suggests 64 MP triple rear camera setup, 128 GB storage and more

Sep 07, 2020
Moto G9 Plus leak suggests 64 MP triple rear camera setup, 128 GB storage and more
OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

Sep 08, 2020
Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back

Vivo

Vivo confirms that it is working on a smartphone that changes the colour of its back

Sep 07, 2020
OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord's latest OxygenOS update brings improvement to macro camera, volume adjustment interface, more

Aug 26, 2020
Hackers use Google Drive feature to plug targeted malware, phish for sensitive information

Malware Threat

Hackers use Google Drive feature to plug targeted malware, phish for sensitive information

Aug 26, 2020
Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Google Maps

Google Maps updates 'Saved tab' to make saved locations easier to access

Aug 28, 2020

science

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

COVID-19 effects

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

Sep 08, 2020
Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020