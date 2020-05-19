tech2 News Staff

Motorola Edge+ debuted in India today and it is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 108 MP triple camera setup, Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM.

Motorola Edge+ pricing, availability, sale offers

Motorola Edge+ comes in just one variant that offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 74,999. It is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour variants.

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart and leading offline retail stores. As per Motorola, the smartphone is "expected" to go on sale on 26 May.

As for the sale offer, if you purchase this smartphone via ICICI Credit card before 18 June, you will get Rs 7,500 off on the purchase.

Fastest Speeds? ✓

Loudest Audio? ✓

Boldest Display? ✓

Highest Camera Resolution? ✓

Largest Battery? ✓ The all-new Motorola edge+ is truly #AbsoluteEverything you need in a flagship device! Pre-book yours now on @Flipkart or at leading offline stores: https://t.co/QHGZsAnGeY pic.twitter.com/eK6Y3HuEMh — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 19, 2020

Motorola Edge+ specifications

As for specifications, the Edge+ features a 6.7-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.