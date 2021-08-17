tech2 News Staff

Motorola is all set to launch Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion in India today at 12 pm. The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The company had launched the Motorola Edge 20 series that includes Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the European market last month.

Motorola Edge 20 expected specifications

Going by the model launched in Europe, Motorola Edge 20 will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+ certification and more. It will run on Android 11 based My UX and will be powered by Snapdragon 778 5G chipset. The smartphone is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Express your story like never before and push boundaries to #FindYourEdge. Designed for the cutting-edge #motorolaedge20 that is crafted with the new-age user in mind. Stay tuned as it launches on 17th Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart. https://t.co/OHhgRzO7P7 pic.twitter.com/iYePXNRZLB — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 16, 2021

In terms of camera, Edge 20 will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8 MP sensor that offers 8X high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom.

Motorola Edge 20 is expected to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging. Notably, the company claims that it is "the slimmest 5G smartphone" as it is 6.99 mm thick.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion expected specifications

The company has confirmed that Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will come with an AMOLED 90 Hz refresh rate display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. A Geekbench listing hinted that the smartphone might offer 6 GB RAM and run on Android 11.

A new world calls for a new smartphone that pushes you to #FindYourEdge. Presenting #motorolaedge20fusion; a smartphone designed for the new generation. Launching on 17th Aug, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/oSDyeF2YEH pic.twitter.com/GYWCO7dCHD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 16, 2021

As for the camera, the Flipkart teaser confirms that it will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a depth sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.