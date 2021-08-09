FP Trending

Motorola is all set to launch the new Edge 20 series smartphones in India. The company is likely to launch the Edge 20, the Edge 20 Fusion, and possibly the Edge 20 Pro. The company has started revealing teasers on Twitter, giving us a hint that the Edge 20 smartphones will launch soon in India. The teasers also reveal the design of the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion handsets. While the former is similar to the global variant of the Edge 20, the latter looks like the Edge 20 Lite.

It is revealed that the Edge 20 will come with a vertical rear camera module that houses three cameras. The Edge 20 Fusion will come with a square-shaped rear camera setup with two big cameras and a small one.

As for the specs, the Edge 20 will come with a 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. There will be 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Edge 20 Fusion will come with the same display size, except it will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Both phones will come with 108 MP triple rear cameras. While the Edge 20 will get a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP periscopic lens, the Edge 20 Fusion will come with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Both will come with a 32 MP front camera.

Both devices will come with near-stock Android 11 and fall in the mid-range price segment.

However, Motorola hasn't revealed the official launch date as of now.