Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion teased to launch in India soon: All we know so far

The Motorola Edge 20 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.


FP TrendingAug 09, 2021 17:08:32 IST

Motorola is all set to launch the new Edge 20 series smartphones in India. The company is likely to launch the Edge 20, the Edge 20 Fusion, and possibly the Edge 20 Pro. The company has started revealing teasers on Twitter, giving us a hint that the Edge 20 smartphones will launch soon in India. The teasers also reveal the design of the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion handsets. While the former is similar to the global variant of the Edge 20, the latter looks like the Edge 20 Lite.

Motorola Edge 20 series.

It is revealed that the Edge 20 will come with a vertical rear camera module that houses three cameras. The Edge 20 Fusion will come with a square-shaped rear camera setup with two big cameras and a small one.

As for the specs, the Edge 20 will come with a 6.7-inch OLED Full HD+ screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. There will be 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Edge 20 Fusion will come with the same display size, except it will support a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Both phones will come with 108 MP triple rear cameras. While the Edge 20 will get a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and an 8 MP periscopic lens, the Edge 20 Fusion will come with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Both will come with a 32 MP front camera.

Both devices will come with near-stock Android 11 and fall in the mid-range price segment.

However, Motorola hasn't revealed the official launch date as of now.

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Aug 09, 2021
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro to iQOO Z3 5G: Best phones under Rs 20,000 (July 2021)

Best phones under Rs 20,000

Jul 27, 2021

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history

sharks

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Apr 16, 2021