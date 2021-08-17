Tuesday, August 17, 2021Back to
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999, Rs 21,499 respectively

The company claims that Motorola Edge 20 is 'India's slimmest 5G smartphone' as it is 6.99 mm thick.


tech2 News StaffAug 17, 2021 13:10:51 IST

Motorola launched two new smartphones — Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion — in India today. The two smartphones come with a 108 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch hole AMOLED display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. Both these handsets will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion pricing, availability

Motorola Edge 20 comes in one storage variant that is priced at Rs 29,999. It will go on sale on 24 August at 12 pm on Flipkart. It comes in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald colour variants.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999. It will go on sale on 27 August at 12 pm on Flipkart. It comes in Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite colour variants.

Motorola Edge 20 specifications

Motorola Edge 20 features a 6.7-inch OLED display that offers a 144 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, HDR10+ certification and more. It runs on Android 11 based My UX and is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20

In terms of camera, Edge 20 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8 MP sensor that offers 8X  high-res optical zoom and 30X Super Zoom. It comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Motorola Edge 20 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging. Notably, the company claims that it is "India's slimmest 5G smartphone" as it is 6.99 mm thick.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with an AMOLED 90 Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB  storage whereas it runs on Android 11.

As for the camera, it features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will sport a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.

It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W TurboPower fast charging.

