Earlier this week, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the new Moto Z3 smartphone, along with a 5G MotoMod. While people were hoping to soon see the Moto Z3 Force now, Motorola has gone ahead and confirmed that there will be no Z series smartphone launching this year.

Hi. We will not be launching any more moto z’s this year. — Motorola US (@MotorolaUS) August 2, 2018

This confirmation came from Motorola US’ Twitter account, in response to a user’s query regarding the launch of the Moto Z3 Force. The Moto account responded saying that they “will not be launching any more Moto Zs this year.”

Typically, the Force models are a slightly upgraded version of the regular Z phones, and the highlight being the shatterproof display.

While there is no new Moto Z coming this year, Motorola did confirm to Engadget that the newly launched 5G MotoMod isn’t the last in the lineup. The company’s product manager said that the mods will “absolutely” remain to be a part of their strategy.

Moto Z3 specifications and features

The Moto Z3 features a 6-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 2160 x 1080resolution, and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a secondary monochrome sensor, with an in the front.

Other than that, the Moto Z3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and employs a near stock version with gesture support similar to that upcoming Android P. Fueling the smartphone is a 3,000mAh battery.