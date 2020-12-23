FP Trending

Motorola has announced a list of its smartphones that are receiving the latest Android 11 update. The list includes 23 phones. Taking to their blog, Motorola wrote, "Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more, slated for your Motorola smartphone," with the Android 11. Android 11 will facilitate better management of conversations through Conversations and Chat Bubbles. Users can see, respond to and control conversations across multiple messaging apps, all in the same place. Priority conversations show up on lock screen.

Users can also control compatible connected devices all from a single spot on the phone. They just need to long-press the power button to see and manage the connected devices. Finally, they can now decide how and when data is shared by setting one-time permissions.

The Motorola devices which will receive Android 11 OS update are:

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+

Motorola One 5G

Motorola One action¹

Motorola One fusion

Motorola One fusion+

Motorola One hyper

Motorola One vision

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G plus

Moto G Fast

Moto G Power

Moto G Pro

Moto G Stylus

Moto G9

Moto G9 Play

Moto G9 Plus

Moto G9 Power

Moto G8

Moto G8 Power

Lenovo K12 Note

The blog also stated that Motorola one action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe apart from Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10. As per the blog, they will receive Android 11. However, those sold in the United States and Canada are not part of the Android One Platform and will not receive Android 11 OS.