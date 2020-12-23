Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola announces Android 11 update for Moto Razr 5G, Moto G 5G, Moto Edge and more

Android 11 will facilitate better management of conversations through Conversations and Chat Bubbles.


FP TrendingDec 23, 2020 12:16:04 IST

Motorola has announced a list of its smartphones that are receiving the latest Android 11 update. The list includes 23 phones. Taking to their blog, Motorola wrote, "Say hello to new and improved powerful device controls, easier ways to manage conversations, privacy settings, and so much more, slated for your Motorola smartphone," with the Android 11. Android 11 will facilitate better management of conversations through Conversations and Chat Bubbles. Users can see, respond to and control conversations across multiple messaging apps, all in the same place. Priority conversations show up on lock screen.

Motorola announces Android 11 update for Moto Razr 5G, Moto G 5G, Moto Edge and more

Moto Razr 5G. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Users can also control compatible connected devices all from a single spot on the phone. They just need to long-press the power button to see and manage the connected devices. Finally, they can now decide how and when data is shared by setting one-time permissions.

The Motorola devices which will receive Android 11 OS update are:

  • Motorola Razr 5G
  • Motorola Razr 2019
  • Motorola Edge
  • Motorola Edge+
  • Motorola One 5G
  • Motorola One action¹
  • Motorola One fusion
  • Motorola One fusion+
  • Motorola One hyper
  • Motorola One vision
  • Moto G 5G
  • Moto G 5G plus
  • Moto G Fast
  • Moto G Power
  • Moto G Pro
  • Moto G Stylus
  • Moto G9
  • Moto G9 Play
  • Moto G9 Plus
  • Moto G9 Power
  • Moto G8
  • Moto G8 Power
  • Lenovo K12 Note

The blog also stated that Motorola one action launched on the Android One platform only in Latin America and Europe apart from Russia and received OS upgrades to Android 10. As per the blog, they will receive Android 11. However, those sold in the United States and Canada are not part of the Android One Platform and will not receive Android 11 OS.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals

Dec 21, 2020
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Poco X3, iPhone XR, Asus ROG Phone 3 and other smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets FCC certification; might come with support for 15W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets FCC certification; might come with support for 15W fast charging

Dec 17, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020