Saturday, May 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motor racing: IndyCar to use 'Aeroscreen' cockpit protection

By Steve Keating INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - IndyCar will use an "Aeroscreen" to provide cockpit protection from next season, with the Red Bull Advanced Technologies-designed system giving cars a jet fighter appearance, the U.S. open wheel series announced on Friday. Indycar believes the Aeroscreen concept is better suited for their series, considered the most dangerous form of open-wheel racing, than the halo system used in Formula One

ReutersMay 25, 2019 04:07:04 IST

Motor racing: IndyCar to use Aeroscreen cockpit protection

By Steve Keating

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - IndyCar will use an "Aeroscreen" to provide cockpit protection from next season, with the Red Bull Advanced Technologies-designed system giving cars a jet fighter appearance, the U.S. open wheel series announced on Friday.

Indycar believes the Aeroscreen concept is better suited for their series, considered the most dangerous form of open-wheel racing, than the halo system used in Formula One.

The Red Bull design will consist of a polycarbonate laminated screen with an anti-reflective coating, an anti-fogging device and possibly tear-offs.

The titanium framework will mount in three areas around the cockpit.

IndyCar races on street and road courses and ovals, like the 2.5 mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Sunday's Indianapolis 500, where cars sometimes race wheel-to-wheel at speeds reaching close to 230 mph.

The full screen concept is designed to allow drivers to survive incidents like the one that killed Justin Wilson in 2015, when a piece of debris struck his helmet during a race.

"Since the first prototypes were developed and demonstrated in 2016, the potential of Aeroscreen to improve the safety for drivers in the event of frontal impacts in the cockpit area of cars has been clear," said Christian Horner, Red Bull Advanced Technologies CEO and Red Bull Racing team principal, in a statement.

When Formula One made the halo mandatory in 2018, racing traditionalists were critical that it changed the look of cars.

IndyCar said it took aesthetics into consideration and believes it has hit on an eye-pleasing design that will be the new industry standard for driver protection.

"This car we kind of reversed engineered it where we did aesthetics first and performance second so...it has a fighter jet look to it," said IndyCar president Jay Frye.

IndyCar has been working on a cockpit protection system and last year conducted testing with a windscreen concept, including on-track sessions where it was determined that additional work was needed before implementation.

Data from these tests was passed onto Red Bull Advanced Technologies for the development of the current design.

"We the drivers at IndyCar always wanted to make sure that if we did run something that it was going to be something great, not something rushed, something that hadn't been tested well," said IndyCar veteran Scott Dixon, winner of the 2008 Indy 500 and a five-time series champion.

"We've seen other versions of this but I think this covers all the bases."

(Editing by Toby Davis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts


also see

Newstracker

Venezuelan lawmakers seek refuge in embassies after crackdown on Guaido allies

May 10, 2019
Venezuelan lawmakers seek refuge in embassies after crackdown on Guaido allies
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief says Venezuelans should 'build a new state'

Newstracker

Ex-Venezuelan spy chief says Venezuelans should 'build a new state'

May 10, 2019
First day of U.S.-China trade talks end; Trump's tariff hike set to take effect

Newstracker

First day of U.S.-China trade talks end; Trump's tariff hike set to take effect

May 10, 2019
Oil rallies on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Oil rallies on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

May 10, 2019
Asian shares near two-month lows ahead of looming U.S. tariff hike

Newstracker

Asian shares near two-month lows ahead of looming U.S. tariff hike

May 10, 2019
China's central bank adviser says U.S. tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points

Newstracker

China's central bank adviser says U.S. tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points

May 10, 2019

science

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

Moon Mission

NASA unveils timeline for Artemis manned and unmanned Moon missions starting 2020

May 24, 2019
NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

Moon Missions

NASA’s Artemis mission gameplan involves 37 launches and a base on the moon

May 24, 2019
World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

Schizophrenia

World Schizophrenia Day: Understanding the mental disorder & what you can do to help

May 24, 2019
INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

Ocean Weather

INCOIS: India's lesser-known rockstar in monitoring oceans, forecasting disasters and monitoring fisheries

May 24, 2019