Saturday, April 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto Z4 to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48 MP rear cam, 25 MP selfie cam: Report

Moto Z4 will also be 5G ready, thanks to Moto's recently announced 5G Mods.

tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2019 11:29:32 IST

Motorola is expected to be working on four new smartphones this year. One of these is the purported Moto Z4, which will apparently be unveiled in the coming weeks. Ahead of the expected launch, a brand new report claims to reveal a bunch of specifications of the device.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto Z4 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full-HD resolution. Under the display will sit a fingerprint sensor, and the device will be powered by the new Snapdragon 675 SoC. Thanks to the 5G mods announced at MWC 2019, the Moto Z4 will also be able to 5G networks.

Moto Z4 to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48 MP rear cam, 25 MP selfie cam: Report

Moto Z3.

For photography, the Moto Z4 will reportedly sport a 48 MP  rear camera on the back. The lens will apparently bring several software chops like Motorola's take on Google's Night Sight, called Night Vision mode. For selfies, the smartphone is believed to come with a 25 MP sensor.

Further, the report says that the device will run stock Android 9 Pie operating system with "Google’s Digital Wellbeing and Lens as well as Motorola’s Moto Display, Moto Actions, Moto Experiences." Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 3,600 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

Galaxy S10

Samsung releases first ever 5G-capable Galaxy S10 smartphone in South Korea

Apr 08, 2019
Samsung releases first ever 5G-capable Galaxy S10 smartphone in South Korea
Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets

Huawei

Huawei not holding talks with Apple about supplying 5G chipsets

Apr 16, 2019
Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Huawei

Poland may not exclude Huawei 5G equipment over cost concerns for mobile operators

Apr 16, 2019
Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's settlement with Apple could help solve dispute with Huawei, analysts say

Apr 17, 2019
Intel denies reports of its delay in 5G modem production for next-gen Apple iPhones

Intel

Intel denies reports of its delay in 5G modem production for next-gen Apple iPhones

Apr 05, 2019
US President Donald Trump says he does not want government to lead 5G effort

5G

US President Donald Trump says he does not want government to lead 5G effort

Apr 13, 2019

science

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Hubble Telescope

NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Apr 19, 2019
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019