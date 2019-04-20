tech2 News Staff

Motorola is expected to be working on four new smartphones this year. One of these is the purported Moto Z4, which will apparently be unveiled in the coming weeks. Ahead of the expected launch, a brand new report claims to reveal a bunch of specifications of the device.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto Z4 will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with Full-HD resolution. Under the display will sit a fingerprint sensor, and the device will be powered by the new Snapdragon 675 SoC. Thanks to the 5G mods announced at MWC 2019, the Moto Z4 will also be able to 5G networks.

For photography, the Moto Z4 will reportedly sport a 48 MP rear camera on the back. The lens will apparently bring several software chops like Motorola's take on Google's Night Sight, called Night Vision mode. For selfies, the smartphone is believed to come with a 25 MP sensor.

Further, the report says that the device will run stock Android 9 Pie operating system with "Google’s Digital Wellbeing and Lens as well as Motorola’s Moto Display, Moto Actions, Moto Experiences." Fuelling the device will reportedly be a 3,600 mAh battery.

