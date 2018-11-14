If you are a Moto X4 user in India, either you must have already received the new Android 9 Pie update, or you are going to see a notification for it anytime now.

The update weighs 1.1 GB and is rolling out over-the-air. Post update, your phone's build number will upgrade to PPW29.69-17. This was first reported by 91Mobiles.

While most of you will see the notification for the update pop-up itself, in case you don't see one, you can also run the update manually by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download update manually.

If you don't see the update still, blame it on the phased rollout, have a glass of wine and sleep over it. You'd get your Pie soon.

The Android 9 Pie update on Moto X4 will bring with it features like new gesture navigations, Digital Wellbeing, App Actions and App Slices, Adaptive Battery and Brightness, simpler text selection, and Dark Mode.

Apart from the Moto X4, Motorola will also be upgrading the Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z3 Force, Moto Z2, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus to the latest version of Android.