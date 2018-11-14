Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 November, 2018 16:53 IST

Moto X4 users in India start to receive over-the-air Android 9 Pie update

The update is still rolling out in phases but all Moto X4 users in India should see it by end of the week.

If you are a Moto X4 user in India, either you must have already received the new Android 9 Pie update, or you are going to see a notification for it anytime now.

The update weighs 1.1 GB and is rolling out over-the-air. Post update, your phone's build number will upgrade to PPW29.69-17. This was first reported by 91Mobiles.

Moto X4. Image: Tech2

Moto X4. Image: Tech2

While most of you will see the notification for the update pop-up itself, in case you don't see one, you can also run the update manually by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download update manually.

If you don't see the update still, blame it on the phased rollout, have a glass of wine and sleep over it. You'd get your Pie soon.

The Android 9 Pie update on Moto X4 will bring with it features like new gesture navigations, Digital Wellbeing, App Actions and App Slices, Adaptive Battery and Brightness, simpler text selection, and Dark Mode.

Apart from the Moto X4, Motorola will also be upgrading the Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z3 Force, Moto Z2, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus to the latest version of Android.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Motorola One Power

Motorola Moto One Power running Android 9 Pie gets spotted on Geekbench

Nov 05, 2018

Samsung DeX

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to receive dock-less DeX support in Android Pie beta

Oct 31, 2018

Honor

Honor View 20 reportedly certified in China, could come with Kirin 980, EMUI 9.0

Nov 06, 2018

Poco F1

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: A possible chance for you to buy Poco F1 for Rs 7,099

Nov 04, 2018

Device listing

Google Rammus gets spotted on Geekbench with 4 GB RAM, Intel Core M3 processor

Nov 01, 2018

Android Pie

Smartphones running on Android Pie are facing drastic battery drain issue

Nov 02, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

China’s artificial Sun reaches fusion temperatures thrice that of the real Sun

Nov 14, 2018

Infosys Prize 2018

IISc, TIFR professors clinch Infosys Prize for their contributions to science

Nov 14, 2018

Healthcare

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

Watch ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch live starting 4.45 pm today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018