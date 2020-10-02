tech2 News Staff

Last year, Motorola brought back its famous flip phone Moto Razr. This year, Motorola has made some improvements to the 2019 comeback flip phone and has announced the Moto Razr 5G. While the 2019 flip phone never made it to the markets, the company has confirmed, the new Moto Razr 5G will be launching in the Indian market on 5 October. Motorola India announced the launch date for the Moto Razr 5G in a post on Twitter. Besides the launch date, Motorola has also teased a few features and specifications of the flip phone in a Twitter post.

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto Razr will launch in India next Monday, 5 October. The teaser also claims that the Razr 5G will offer "the world's best selfies" – that's because the rear 48 MP camera on the flip phone can be used for selfies when it's flipped.

Another post by Motorola on Twitter reveals that the Razr 5G will sport a 2.7-inch quick view display on the outside. When unflipped, the Razr 5G will reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display.

Additionally, the Moto Razr 5G sports a new hinge design, which the company calls the "Zero Gap" hinge design so that when you fold the device, there is no gap between the two sides that come together.

The Motorola teasers also confirm that the Razr 5G will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

Stay tuned to tech2 for more on the new Moto Razr 5G.