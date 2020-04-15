tech2 News Staff

Motorola Razr 2019 debuted in India last month at a price of Rs 1,24,999. However, ever since the launch, the sale date has been pushed twice due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The first sale of Motorola Razr 2019 was slated to take place on 2 April, however, but due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, the sale date was rescheduled to 15 April. As per the latest update, due to the lockdown extension, the smartphone will finally be available for purchase on 6 May.

The company has issued a statement regarding this, saying: "Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting 6 May 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15 April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.”

Motorola Razr 2019 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and you can purchase it on 6 May in India.

As for the sale offers, Motorola is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on payment via Citi bank, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and 4 TB data for 2 years for Rs 4,999 with Reliance Jio.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 18 W quick charging. Its box itself turns into a charging pad. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

