tech2 News Staff

The Motorola One Action, which had been announced in India on 24 August, will be going on its first sale today. The smartphone has been launched for a price of Rs 13,999 for the single 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart starting from 12.00 pm onwards.

Moto One Action Specs

The device has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio as seen on the Moto One Vision smartphone. There is also a punch-hole cutout in the display for the camera. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9609 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Moto One Action is an Android One smartphone and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

As far as optics go, the Moto One Action has a triple rear camera setup with a 16 MP action sensor which uses pixel binning to produce 4-in-1 4 MP shots. It is supported by a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 12 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options for the device include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The entire setup is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery which has 10 W charging. The phone measures1 60.1x71.2x9.15 mm and weighs 160 grams.

