tech2 News StaffDec 08, 2020 15:02:25 IST

Motorola launched the Moto G9 Power smartphone in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W Turbopower fast charging, a 64 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.8-inch punch-hole display. Prior to this, Moto G9 Power had already debuted in Europe. To recall, the company has also launched Moto G 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The smartphone will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on 15 December on Flipkart at 12 pm.

Moto G9 Power comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour variants.

Moto G9 Power specifications

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The smartphone will run Android 10. The phone will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD.

As for the camera, Moto G9 Power comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. It sports a 64 MP primary lens, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera.

The Motorola phone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

