Tuesday, December 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto G9 Power with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

The smartphone is likely to be powered with a Snapdragon 662 chipset and offer 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffDec 08, 2020 09:32:13 IST

Motorola is all set to launch Moto G9 Power in India today. The smartphone had already debuted in European markets prior to India. According to a teaser on Flipkart, the smartphone will launch at 12 pm today and will come with features like a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W Turbopower charging. To recall, the company has also launched Moto G 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

Moto G9 Power with a 6,000 mAh battery to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Europe, Moto G9 Power will feature a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen and will be powered with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will run Android 10.

The phone will have 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage and have a microSD card slot.

As for the camera, Moto G9 Power will have a triple camera setup on the rear. It will have a 64 MP primary lens, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera.

The upcoming Motorola phone will have a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Moto G9 Power

Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

Dec 07, 2020
Moto G9 Power with a triple rear camera setup to launch tomorrow in India

science

Visuals from New Horizons capture faint glow of visible light permeating the universe

New Horizons

Visuals from New Horizons capture faint glow of visible light permeating the universe

Dec 07, 2020
Jeff Bezos shares video of engine that will fly the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos shares video of engine that will fly the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024

Dec 07, 2020
China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Origin

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 07, 2020
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Covishield Vaccine

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Dec 07, 2020