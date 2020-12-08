tech2 News Staff

Motorola is all set to launch Moto G9 Power in India today. The smartphone had already debuted in European markets prior to India. According to a teaser on Flipkart, the smartphone will launch at 12 pm today and will come with features like a 64 MP triple rear camera setup, a punch-hole display and a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W Turbopower charging. To recall, the company has also launched Moto G 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

Unleash your power with an industry-leading 6000 mAh battery and a 64 MP triple camera system that gives you beautiful high-res images, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups! #motoG9power launches on 8th Dec, 12 PM on @Flipkart! https://t.co/IdOOT2d8ug pic.twitter.com/aPjPxBYoPR — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 6, 2020

Moto G9 Power expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Europe, Moto G9 Power will feature a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen and will be powered with a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone will run Android 10.

The phone will have 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage and have a microSD card slot.

As for the camera, Moto G9 Power will have a triple camera setup on the rear. It will have a 64 MP primary lens, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera.

The upcoming Motorola phone will have a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.