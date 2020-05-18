tech2 News Staff

Motorola G8 Power Lite is all set to launch in India on 21 May. The smartphone has appeared on Flipkart and the teaser reveals quite a handful of details of the smartphone. Moto G8 Power Lite is expected to be an entry-level smartphone and it has already been launched in Germany.

The Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani also tweeted recently confirming that the Motorola G8 Power Lite will be launched in India on 21 May. In addition to this, the tweet revealed that the smartphone will fall in the sub-10k price segment.

I am excited to announce that we will be launching the new moto g8 power lite in India on 21st May.

This device addresses one of the key needs - Long battery life .It also comes with great features in the Sub 10k price point.

So, get ready to experience the #UltimatePower! pic.twitter.com/lkJPpLSvYO — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) May 17, 2020

Motorola G8 Power Lite expected specifications

As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back and a waterdrop notch on the front. The teaser suggests that Moto G8 Power Lite will offer 2-day battery life in a single charge. Moto g8 Power Lite will also feature a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The smartphone will come in a blue colour gradient as well.

The variant launched in Germany features a 6.5-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In terms of camera, it houses an 8 MP front camera, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with 5,000 mAh battery.