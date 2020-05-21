tech2 News Staff

Motorola launched its budget smartphone Moto G8 Power Lite in India today. At Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup and houses a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone had already made its debut in Germany prior to India.

Moto G8 Power Lite pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999, and will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour variants.

The all-new Moto g8 power lite packs the #UltimatePower of a 5000mAh battery, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 16MP triple camera system & more. Are you ready to experience the #UltimatePower? Available on @Flipkart at just ₹8,999 starting 29 May, 12 PM onwards! https://t.co/v2Tn740HBT pic.twitter.com/djdG112iZ8 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 21, 2020

Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale on 29 May at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, it houses an 8 MP front camera, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to 2 days.