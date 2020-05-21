Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
Moto G8 Power Lite with 16 MP triple rear camera setup launched in India at Rs 8,999

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2020 13:43:17 IST

Motorola launched its budget smartphone Moto G8 Power Lite in India today. At Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes with triple rear camera setup and houses a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone had already made its debut in Germany prior to India.

Moto G8 Power Lite pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999, and will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour variants.

Moto G8 Power Lite with 16 MP triple rear camera setup launched in India at Rs 8,999

Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale on 29 May at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, it houses an 8 MP front camera, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to 2 days.

