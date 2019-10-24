tech2 News Staff

Motorola has announced the Moto G8 Plus at an event in Brazil. The company also unveiled the Moto G8 Play and Moto E6 Play. Two colour variants including Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink are available that will be going on sale by the end of October.

Moto G8 Plus specifications

The Moto G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and comes in only one configuration packing 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Moto G8 Plus packs a 4,000 mAh battery and USB-C power delivery or as the company calls it TurboPower Charge. It supports up to 15 W charging with the bundled 15 W TurboPower charger.

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Plus features a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, it’s equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle camera is being called the action camera of the phone since it comes with a 117-degree field-of-view.

Moto G8 Plus pricing and availability

As reported by Gadgets 360, the Moto G8 Plus has a single variant for India with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. This model is priced at Rs 13,999 and it will be available in two colour variants including Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The phone will be sold on Flipkart by the end of October.

