Moto G60 with 108 MP triple camera setup is now available for purchase: All you need to know

The Moto G60 features Snapdragon 732G SoC, 120 Hz 6.8-inch HDR 10 display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a near-Stock Android 11 OS.


tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2021 12:19:03 IST

Last week, Motorola launched the Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion smartphones in India. While the Moto G40 Fusion will go on sale for the first time on 1 May, the Moto G60 is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, it features a 120 Hz 6.8-inch HDR 10 display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a near-Stock Android 11 OS.

Moto G60 pricing, availability, launch offer

The Moto G60 is priced at Rs 17,999. On the purchase of the device, buyers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions.

Moto G60

Moto G60

Moto G60 specifications and features

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The Moto G60's display supports HDR 10. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It comes with up to 128 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 1 TB using a microSD card. Fuelling the smartphone is a 6,000 mAh battery. For photography, the Moto G60 uses a triple camera setup at the back, which uses a 108 MP ultra high-res sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie camera along with an LED flash.

The Moto G60 also supports NFC technology that supports various use cases such as contact-less payments and more.

