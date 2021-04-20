tech2 News Staff

Motorola has launched two new G-series smartphones in India – G60 and G40 Fusion. Motorola claims that the Moto G60 is the most affordable smartphone in the market to sport a 108 MP primary camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, is reportedly the only smartphone in its segment to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The Moto G60 is also powered by the same processor. Both Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion come with a 120 Hz 6.8-inch HDR 10 display, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a near-Stock Android 11 OS.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion pricing, availability, launch offer

The Moto G60 has been launched in India at Rs 17,999 and will go on sale starting 27 April, 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. On the purchase of the device, buyers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions.

Moto G40 Fusion, on the other hand, will be available in two variants – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 1 May, 12 pm on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 using ICICI bank credit cards, and credit/debit card EMI transactions making the effective starting price just Rs 12,999.

Moto G60 specifications and features

The Moto G60 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The Moto G60's display supports HDR 10. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. It comes with up to 128 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 1 TB using a microSD card. Fuelling the smartphone is a 6,000 mAh battery. For photography, the Moto G60 uses a triple camera setup at the back, which uses a 108 MP ultra high-res sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32 MP selfie camera along with an LED flash.

The Moto G60 also supports NFC technology that supports various use cases such as contact-less payments and more.

Moto G40 Fusion specifications and features

The Moto G40 Fusion also features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with support for HDR 10 and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and comes with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone's internal storage is expandable up to 1 TB. Fuelling the Moto G40 Fusion is also a 6,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G40 Fusion sports a triple-rear camera setup, which a 64 MP primary camera, a 118º ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.