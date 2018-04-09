With rumours of Motorola gearing up for a Moto G6 launch soon, last year's Moto G5S seems to have just received a generous discount of Rs 4,000.

The Moto G5S was launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs 14,999, which was further reduced by Rs 1,000 in December 2017. The smartphone can now be bought at a price of Rs 9,999 on the Amazon India website until 11 April.

Motorola India took to its Twitter handle to announce the limited discount, stating that it was a part of its celebrations for the 45th anniversary of the first phone call ever made. While that does sound more like an excuse to clear stock ahead of the launch of their new series, it does offer value for those looking to pick up a smartphone under the Rs 10,000 price bracket.

However, with a price tag under Rs 10,000, the Moto G5S will be right up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 which offers a taller 18:9 display as well as a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

We don’t mean to brag but making the first phone call 45 years ago calls for some celebration! So head to @AmazonIn and grab the all-metal #MotoG5s, which comes with 4 GB RAM and a 16MP rear camera, now at just Rs. 9,999. Offer valid till 11/04 only. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 9, 2018

As for specifications of the Moto G5S, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with its CPU clocked at up to 1.4 GHz. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, with an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB through a microSD card.

It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display along with a 13 MP and 8 MP dual camera module on the rear side of the phone. The camera is capable of shooting 4K video at 30 fps and comes with colour balancing dual-LED flash. The Moto G5S Plus is powered by 3,000 mAh battery.

It comes with microUSB, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/q/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5-mm headphone jack and Dual nano-SIM slots in terms of connectivity options.