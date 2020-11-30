Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
Moto G 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch today at 12 pm: All we know so far

The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20 W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffNov 30, 2020 11:01:25 IST

Motorola will launch Moto G 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company, via a tweet, revealed all the specifications of the smartphone including a triple rear camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. A Flipkart teaser also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The highlight of the smartphone includes 5G connectivity, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G 5G expected specifications

Moto G 5G will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone will offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, Moto G 5G is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

