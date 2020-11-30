tech2 News Staff

Motorola will launch Moto G 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company, via a tweet, revealed all the specifications of the smartphone including a triple rear camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole display. A Flipkart teaser also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The highlight of the smartphone includes 5G connectivity, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The all-new #motog5G is up for grabs! Switch on your sixth sense & guess the price. Share your answers & stand a chance to win India’s most affordable 5G ready device launching tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart. The contest ends on 30th Nov, 11 AM. T&C Apply: https://t.co/NED6M6QdW2 pic.twitter.com/Mz53FBQnmV — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 29, 2020

Moto G 5G expected specifications

Moto G 5G will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It is expected to run on Android 10 and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone will offer up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup that will house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, Moto G 5G is likely to come with a 16 MP front camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.