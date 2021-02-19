Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
Moto E7 Power with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch today in India at 12 pm: All we know so far

Moto E7 Power will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 19, 2021 08:28:05 IST

Motorola will launch Moto E7 Power today in India. The company has also revealed a handful of specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to a tweet by Motorola, Moto E7 Power will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be joining the company's E-series that includes Moto E7 Plus. A Flipkart teaser of Moto E7 Power has also surfaced online that reveals that the smartphone will debut in India today at 12 pm.

Moto E7 Power. Image: Flipkart

Moto E7 Power expected specifications

According to a report by WinFuture, Moto E7 Power will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch display. It might come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to be powered by  Helio G25 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the report suggets that Moto E7 Power is likely to come with a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, it might sport a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

