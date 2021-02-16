tech2 News Staff

Motorola has officially announced that it will launch Moto E7 Power in India on 19 February. The company has also revealed a handful of specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to a tweet by Motorola, Moto E7 Power will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be joining the company's E-series that includes Moto E7 Plus. A Flipkart teaser of Moto E7 Power has also surfaced online that reveals that the smartphone will debut in India on 19 February at 12 pm.

Welcome the #PowerpackedEntertainer #motoe7power that will take you on an entertaining ride with a long-lasting powerful 5000 mAh battery, efficient 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage, immersive 6.5" HD+ display, and more! Launching on 19th Feb, 12 PM on @Flipkart. https://t.co/9xgiX1LkCJ pic.twitter.com/sbHWpMZZth — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 15, 2021

Moto E7 Power expected specifications

According to a report by WinFuture, Moto E7 Power will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch display. It might come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Helio G25 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the report suggets that Moto E7 Power is likely to come with a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, it might sport a dual-camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.