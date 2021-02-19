Friday, February 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto E7 Power with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and offers up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 19, 2021 12:17:49 IST

Motorola launched Moto E7 Power today in India. The smartphone joins the company's E-series that already includes Moto  E7 Plus. The highlights of Moto E7 Power include a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, 4 GB RAM and Type-C port. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. According to Motorola, this smartphone is 'Made in India'. In addition to this, Moto E7 Power also comes with an IP52 rated water repellant design.

Moto E7 Power with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Moto E7 Plus. Image: Tech2/Priya Singh

Moto E7 Power pricing, availability

Moto E7 Power comes in two storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499 and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant will cost you Rs 8,299.

It comes in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale on 26 February at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto E7 Power specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5 inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a side-mounted Google Assistant button. Moto E7 Power is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage that is expandable up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

For photography, Moto E7 Power comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13 MP primary sensor and a macro sensor. For selfies, it sports a 5 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that, as the company claims, can last up to 2 days.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Moto E7 Power

Moto E7 Power with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch today in India at 12 pm: All we know so far

Feb 19, 2021
Moto E7 Power with a 5,000 mAh battery to launch today in India at 12 pm: All we know so far

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021