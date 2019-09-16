Monday, September 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto E6s, Motorola TV launch LIVE: Moto E6s to come with 4 GB RAM, Android One

tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 11:57:07 IST

Moto E6s will be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 this month.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Motorola India has pushed the launch from 12 to 12.15 pm

    via GIPHY

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Moto E6s = Customised Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market

    Motorola launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 earlier this month. However, the Moto E6s, is believed to be a slightly tweaked version of the Plus variant, as per the Indian market's demand. From what we know so far, the Moto E6s will come wh 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision IPS display and will also have a dual-camera setup.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Motorola is also expected to make its debut in the smart TV segment today. 

    Here is all we know about the Motorola TV so far.

  • 11:07 (IST)

    The event kicks off at 12 pm IST.

    Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream- Technology News, Firstpost

    At IFA 2019, Motorola announced the Moto E6 Plus . Today, at an event in New Delhi, Motorola is scheduled to launch the smartphone in India, with a few customisations for the market, and it will be called Moto E6s instead.

    https://www.firstpost.com

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Hey guys! Welcome to the liveblog. 

    via GIPHY

    • read more

At an event in New Delhi today, Motorola India is scheduled to launch two new products — Moto E6s and the Motorola TV. The Moto E6s will essentially be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 earlier this month.

The Motorola TV will mark the company's debut in the smart TV segment. As of now, all we know is that the smart TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and it will feature a soundbar at the bottom of the screen to offer a more home theatre-like experience.

Moto E6s, Motorola TV launch LIVE: Moto E6s to come with 4 GB RAM, Android One

Moto E6 Plus.

Motorola India will be streaming its launch event live today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. You can tune in to it here:

Moto E6s: What to expect

Considering that the Moto E6s will be a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E6 Plus, let's recall the specifications of the latter. The Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.



top reviews

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 7A (16GB, 2GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Nokia 4.2 (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Jabra Move Style Edition

Jabra Move Style Edition

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


also see

Moto e6s

Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Sep 16, 2019
Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream
Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 September

Moto Smart TV

Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 September

Sep 12, 2019
Motorola One Action is now available on open sale on Flipkart at Rs 13,999

Motorola One Action

Motorola One Action is now available on open sale on Flipkart at Rs 13,999

Sep 02, 2019
Motorola announces its arrival in high-end 5G enabled smartphones segment: Report

Motorola

Motorola announces its arrival in high-end 5G enabled smartphones segment: Report

Sep 09, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Apple

Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availability

Sep 11, 2019
Budget-friendly Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

IFA 2019

Budget-friendly Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

Sep 06, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019