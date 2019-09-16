Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

At an event in New Delhi today, Motorola India is scheduled to launch two new products — Moto E6s and the Motorola TV. The Moto E6s will essentially be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 earlier this month.

The Motorola TV will mark the company's debut in the smart TV segment. As of now, all we know is that the smart TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and it will feature a soundbar at the bottom of the screen to offer a more home theatre-like experience.

Motorola India will be streaming its launch event live today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. You can tune in to it here:

Moto E6s: What to expect

Considering that the Moto E6s will be a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E6 Plus, let's recall the specifications of the latter. The Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.