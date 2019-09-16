12:02 (IST)
Motorola India has pushed the launch from 12 to 12.15 pm
tech2 News StaffSep 16, 2019 11:57:07 IST
Moto E6s will be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 this month.
Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.
highlights
11:49 (IST)
Moto E6s = Customised Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market Motorola launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 earlier this month. However, the Moto E6s, is believed to be a slightly tweaked version of the Plus variant, as per the Indian market's demand. From what we know so far, the Moto E6s will come wh 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision IPS display and will also have a dual-camera setup.
12:02 (IST)
Motorola India has pushed the launch from 12 to 12.15 pm
11:49 (IST)
Moto E6s = Customised Moto E6 Plus for the Indian market
Motorola launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA 2019 earlier this month. However, the Moto E6s, is believed to be a slightly tweaked version of the Plus variant, as per the Indian market's demand. From what we know so far, the Moto E6s will come wh 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision IPS display and will also have a dual-camera setup.
11:35 (IST)
Motorola is also expected to make its debut in the smart TV segment today.
Here is all we know about the Motorola TV so far.
11:07 (IST)
The event kicks off at 12 pm IST.
Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream- Technology News, Firstpost
At IFA 2019, Motorola announced the Moto E6 Plus . Today, at an event in New Delhi, Motorola is scheduled to launch the smartphone in India, with a few customisations for the market, and it will be called Moto E6s instead.
https://www.firstpost.com
11:04 (IST)
Hey guys! Welcome to the liveblog.
At an event in New Delhi today, Motorola India is scheduled to launch two new products — Moto E6s and the Motorola TV. The Moto E6s will essentially be the India variant of the Moto E6 Plus that was launched at IFA 2019 earlier this month.
The Motorola TV will mark the company's debut in the smart TV segment. As of now, all we know is that the smart TV will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and it will feature a soundbar at the bottom of the screen to offer a more home theatre-like experience.
Motorola India will be streaming its launch event live today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. You can tune in to it here:
Considering that the Moto E6s will be a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E6 Plus, let's recall the specifications of the latter. The Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.
On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.
For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
also see
Moto e6s
Moto E6s, Moto TV to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestreamSep 16, 2019
Moto Smart TV
Motorola will be launching its first smart TV in India on 16 SeptemberSep 12, 2019
Motorola One Action
Motorola One Action is now available on open sale on Flipkart at Rs 13,999Sep 02, 2019
Motorola
Motorola announces its arrival in high-end 5G enabled smartphones segment: ReportSep 09, 2019
Apple
Apple iPhone 11 lineup, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, iPad, iOS 13.1 India availabilitySep 11, 2019
IFA 2019
Budget-friendly Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019Sep 06, 2019
science
Black Holes
Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're bornSep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering educationSep 06, 2019
ISRO
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surfaceSep 06, 2019
Space Exploration
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the SunSep 06, 2019