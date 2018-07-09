Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
Moto E5 Plus to launch in India tomorrow: When and where to watch

The Moto E5 Plus will likely be launched in India in a single 2 GB RAM variant with 16 GB of storage.

After having already launched the Moto E5 and E5 Plus in Brazil in April, Motorola is going to launch the E5 Plus in India tomorrow. By the looks of it, the Lenovo-owned company will only be launching the E5 Plus and not the E5. Amazon will be the exclusive selling partner for the Moto E5 Plus and it is expected that the device will be priced somewhere around Rs 9,000 - Rs 10,000.

So how can you watch the event live? The company will be streaming the event from 3:00 PM live on YouTube and the video has been embedded below. Apart from that, you can also catch the event live from Motorola India's official Facebook page.

The Moto E5 Plus will likely be launched in India in a single 2 GB RAM variant with 16 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB. It sports a 5.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels.

The new offering from Motorola also packs a 5,000 mAh battery which evidently makes the phone heavy at 196 grams. Inside, processor duties are handled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and runs on Android Oreo 8.0. In Brazil, the phone was launched in two colour variants — Gold and Graphite, so do expect the same options to be made available in India as well.

