Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 July, 2018 14:53 IST

Moto E5 Play with Android Go announced for European and Latin American countries

The price of the Moto E5 Play with Android Go happens to be €109 which is approx. Rs 8,700.

While Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto E5 and E5 Plus smartphones in India last week, it would seem that the company has announced Moto E5 Play for Europe and Latin America. The main feature about the device is that it comes with Android Go, which happens to be a modified Android version for devices having low storage options.

Moto E5 Play.

Moto E5 Play.

The price of the phone happens to be  €109 (approx. Rs 8,700) and as of right now it is not known if the phone will make its way to Indian markets or not. That being said, India happens to be a big market for budget smartphones and with the E5 and E5 Plus launching last week, the E5 Play should not be far away.

Coming now to the specs, the Moto E5 Play has a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with 480 x 854 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 chipset which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card. As mentioned before, the phone will run on Android Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The E5 Play has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both of which have a LED flash beside them. In terms of connectivity options, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm jack. There is also a fingerprint reader which has been embedded in the Motorola logo at the back.

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

Moto E5

Motorola launches the Moto E5 and E5 Plus in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively

Jul 10, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus vs RealMe 1 vs Redmi Note 5: Budget smartphone showdown

Jul 11, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5, E5 Plus first impressions: Massive batteries, middling hardware

Jul 11, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5 Plus to launch in India on 10 July as an Amazon exclusive

Jul 02, 2018

Motorola

Moto E5 Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Jul 09, 2018

Android Go

Samsung's Android Go smartphone may not feature stock Android reveal images

Jul 03, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018

Space

Rare 'equal mass' double asteroid discovered orbiting each other, says NASA

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

Over 130 companies show interest in ISRO's lithium-ion cell technology

Jul 15, 2018

NASA

NASA's coverage of Cassini spacecraft's final moments earns Emmy nomination

Jul 15, 2018