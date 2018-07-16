While Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto E5 and E5 Plus smartphones in India last week, it would seem that the company has announced Moto E5 Play for Europe and Latin America. The main feature about the device is that it comes with Android Go, which happens to be a modified Android version for devices having low storage options.

The price of the phone happens to be €109 (approx. Rs 8,700) and as of right now it is not known if the phone will make its way to Indian markets or not. That being said, India happens to be a big market for budget smartphones and with the E5 and E5 Plus launching last week, the E5 Play should not be far away.

Coming now to the specs, the Moto E5 Play has a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ display with 480 x 854 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 425 chipset which is coupled with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB with a microSD card. As mentioned before, the phone will run on Android Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The E5 Play has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both of which have a LED flash beside them. In terms of connectivity options, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm jack. There is also a fingerprint reader which has been embedded in the Motorola logo at the back.