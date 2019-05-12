Sunday, May 12, 2019Back to
Mothers Day 2019: How to download WhatsApp stickers for the occasion

You can search Mother's Day stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps.

tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 12:53:44 IST

Today happens to be the day for the most special woman in your life. Yes today is Mother's Day and in 2019, one of the ways to celebrate any occasion is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp, sent to family and friends. So, here's a quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp. Reuters

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store

Once you are in the store, you can search Mother's Day stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Therefore, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that has genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There is WAStickerApps Mothers Day App by WAStickerApps, and a few more.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

