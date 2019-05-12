tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 12:53:44 IST
Today happens to be the day for the most special woman in your life. Yes today is Mother's Day and in 2019, one of the ways to celebrate any occasion is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp, sent to family and friends. So, here's a quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.
To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store
Once you are in the store, you can search Mother's Day stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.
