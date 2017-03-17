Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 24 July, 2018 10:11 IST

Most millennials prefer Snapchat over Facebook and LinkedIn

The survey involving nearly 10,000 college students found that 58 per cent of them check Snapchat over Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn combined.

More than 50 per cent of millennials in the US prefer checking Snapchat first over other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, the results of a new survey suggest.

The survey involving nearly 10,000 college students found that 58 per cent of them check Snapchat over Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn combined.

Instagram accounted for 27 per cent, Facebook for 13 per cent, and LinkedIn for two per cent, or a total of 42 per cent, showed the new data gathered by LendEDU, an online marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing.

The findings suggest that Snap Inc., parent company of messaging app Snapchat, may not only survive the volatile Wall Street environment, but prosper.

Snap Inc has been the word on Wall Street since it went public on March 2.

Snap rode its immense popularity to produce eye-popping numbers during its initial offering, with a first day closing price at $24.53.

In the days following the IPO, shares of Snap traded lower as exuberance and volume settled.

But the messaging app's popularity among millenials (born between 1980 and and early 2000s)can help the company prosper in the stock market, according to the new results.

"Overall, Snap's access and importance to millennials will be the driving force behind their success in the stock market," LendEDU said in a report on Thursday.

For the study, LendEDU has gathered this data under license from polling company WhatsGoodly.

According to Snap, the majority of Snapchat users are aged 18-to-34 years old. On an average, these users visit the app 18 times a day for a combined 25 to 30 minutes.

Additionally, users younger than 25 visit the application more than 20 times a day for more than 30 minutes.

tags


latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Facebook

German court rules that parents can access the Facebook accounts of their deceased relatives

Jul 12, 2018

Snapchat

Snapchat code reveals that it may be working on Camera Search tool with Amazon

Jul 10, 2018

Snapchat Down

Snapchat outage saw app crashes with users locked out of the app for six hours

Jul 12, 2018

Social media

Teens spending over 2 hours on social media maybe at risk of cyberbullying: Study

Jul 10, 2018

Facebook

Social media companies deny charges of filtering content for political reasons

Jul 18, 2018

Tech Firms

US lawmaker urge Facebook and Google to resist new Vietnamese cybersecurity laws

Jul 17, 2018

science

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018