Most affordable Tesla: EV maker launches Cybertruck-like quadbikes for kids in China @Rs 1.5 lakh

Every car enthusiast, whether they are a petrolhead with an octane rating for their blood, or they are an EV enthusiast with electricity coursing through their veins, wants to drive Tesla’s cybertruck, at least once. However, for most us, especially in India, that is a distant dream.

However, things are set to change. Tesla is all set to launch a new Cybertruck-like quadbike for children in China, for a super affordable price of 11,900 Chinese Yuans, or about Rs 1.5 lakhs.

A new form of EV

Tesla Inc. will launch an electric quad bike in China starting this Friday, and is specifically designed for children aged 8 to 12 years old.

According to a statement on Tesla’s website, the Cyberquad has a range of 13 kilometres (8 miles) and a battery life of 1.5 hours. It can reach a top speed of 8 kilometres per hour.

The recommended weight limit for riders is 50 kilograms (110 pounds). Initially introduced as a concept in 2019, the Cyberquad has already been available for purchase in other countries, but never officially.

Why Tesla is wooing China

China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, making it a crucial market for Tesla. The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates a major factory in Shanghai, responsible for more than 50 per cent of its global electric vehicle production.

In June, Tesla delivered a total of 93,680 electric vehicles from the Shanghai plant, representing nearly 20 per cent growth compared to the same month in the previous year.

What’s up with the Cybertruck?

The Tesla Cybertruck, a highly anticipated electric vehicle globally, has attracted significant attention since its unveiling in 2019. Despite delays in production, Elon Musk recently announced that manufacturing of the Cybertruck will commence in September 2023. Several prototypes of the vehicle have been spotted, some of which were covered in camouflage wraps.

Previous sightings of the Cybertruck prototypes did not feature any camouflage, but the most recent sighting in Palo Alto, California, revealed a prototype wrapped in official factory camouflage. The discovery, shared on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, showed no noticeable differences compared to previously seen prototypes.