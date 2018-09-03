Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 15:47 IST

More than 200 4G smartphones in the country now support Airtel's VoLTE services

In case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls fall back on a 3G/2G networks.

Over 200 popular 4G-enabled smartphones now support its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services, enabling users to experience HD quality voice calling and fast data speed, Bharti Airtel said on Monday.

"Users of the best-selling 4G smartphones from major brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia, Panasonic, Xiaomi, Karbonn, Lava and Panasonic can now converse on the HD quality voice calling offered on Airtel VoLTE," said the company.

Airtel said it has been ramping up its 4G capacity across the country to serve the fast-growing customer demand for high-speed data.

In case of non-availability of 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls fall back on a 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times.

