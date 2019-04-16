FP Studio

This is a partnered post.

The heart desires a flagship smartphone, but the brain reminds you to save more money – an inescapable modern dilemma faced by many. Being in possession of a quality smartphone has gradually turned from a luxury to a necessity, but the price tag for most flagships still remains quite high. This is where the vivo V15 breaks every preconceived notion about great smartphones costing a great deal of money. With a price tag of under ₹25,000, vivo V15 offers a plethora of flagship features without compromising on quality!

Getting right into the specifications of this technological powerhouse, here’s why the vivo V15 gives exceptional value in one neat package.

Dressed to Impress: A Great Mind In A Great Body

A slim yet sturdy build gives this phone a futuristic design without compromising on internal power. Although, housing a sizeable screen, the narrow width (under 9mm) of the handset makes for deft handling when in use. The casing comes in a range of striking colours to choose from Frozen Black, Royal Blue, and Glamour Red.

Viewer Discretion Welcome: Watch Short Videos & Feature Films without Eye Strain

Get a full-fledged movie experience in the palm of your hand. Catch up on the Oscar-winning movies when traveling to work with the amazing 6.53-inch display in 1080x2340 resolution. A FHD+ screen of fifth-generation Corning Gorilla Glass displays vivid videos, allowing you to lose yourself in the beauty of cinematic storytelling.

Strike A Pose: With Crystal Clarity

With a 32 MP selfie camera, you can blow up your phone pictures to a larger-than-life 50 x 75 inches, that is a whopping 4.1 feet x 6.25 feet, in crystal clear clarity. Need a bit of touching up? Use the AI Face Beauty tool to help smoothen out blemishes for a professional-style finish that looks billboard worthy. Play around with special portrait lighting effects to add even more finesse and artistic oomph to your selfies.

Higher Ground: An Elevating Camera For Perfect Selfies

No more double chins and uncomfortable-looking poses from awkward selfie angles. Just one tap on your screen to activate the 32MP Elevating Front Camera and you’re good to go. The camera elevates and retracts at the tap of a button but don’t fret, it’s been tested for sturdiness so you can relax and take those artsy shots without having to worry about damaging the camera in case of a slip.

Full-Length Fun: A Boon For Holiday Snapshots

Use the main camera to capture stunning candid shots of your friends and family. And you know how the beauty and vastness of peaceful beaches on holiday are always so hard to capture fully - well, not anymore. The 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can actually expand your view to 120 degrees, letting you capture every single detail of stunning landscapes or fit in loads of people into a large group shot. The 5MP Depth Camera helps you add an effect of depth to every image making every precious moment even more wonderful. The main camera, on the other hand, 24 million photosensitive units resulting in picture-perfect shots.

There’s also a special AI Body Shaping feature on photos and videos that let you tweak your appearance for that Instagram-worthy shot. Use the automatic adjustment or adjust the picture exactly how you want it with the manual settings.

Taking It To The Next Level: Powerhouse Gaming Performance

With a MediaTek P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, app and gaming functions are more than smooth sailing, even with storage of large files, videos, and images. Game Mode allows you to prioritize your gaming performance, ensuring a no-interruption, fast and lag-free experience. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 9.0 OS and is optimized for maximum energy management from its powerful 4000mAh battery – enough to run for a whole day on a single-time full charge. vivo's exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging allows you to top up to 24% power in just 15 minutes.

OK, Google? AI Capabilities At Your Fingertips

Need easy access to Google Assistant? The vivo V15 has a dedicated Smart Button that activates your friendly-neighbourhood search engine with a single press. Better yet, customize your voice commands to get tasks moving swiftly without having to even use your fingertips. Getting directions to that new restaurant or clearing up your inbox is only a spoken sentence away.

For The Love Of Shopping: Locate Any Product Available

A one-stop shop for everything under the sun, a double tap of the Smart Button calls on the intuitive Jovi Image Recognizer into action. With this feature, you can be guaranteed to find exactly what you are looking for on your shopping list every time – no ‘out of stock’ excuses here. The shopping aggregator that lets you browse through a database of over half a billion products housed on the best e-commerce platforms.

Browser Benefits: Smart Panel

If you love the convenience of a computer screen as we do, you’ll love this. Just like the favourite panels on your browser, enjoy a quick and easy way to navigate back to your most-used apps with the Smart Panel. Set your shortcuts to make phone navigation and usage even more of a breeze.

Video Gaga: Could You Shoot The Next Big Movie?

The vivo V15 isn’t just a great mobile phone to view videos on – it’s a mini-movie maker in itself! An easy-to-use video editor allows you to trim, add text, lay down music, and add filters and more to your personal videos. Hone your cinematography skills by making fun holiday movies or home videos to share with your friends.

vivo’s V15 is gaining a lot of traction for the brand. The new smartphone boasts attractive features such as huge internal storage, an amazingly-clear camera, long-lasting battery life, a powerful configuration and perhaps most attractively, a sizeable display with crystal-clear clarity.

